Smashed up car on display a warning from MADD Central Okanagan

Photo: MADD

A smashed-up sports car is sitting out in the open in downtown Kelowna as a warning to other drivers.

The Okanagan chapter of the advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving has a car on display this weekend that was involved in an impaired driving crash as a visual reminder of the consequences of drinking and driving

"Our goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence and how scary it can be for both the driver and others on the road. We hope that by showcasing this car, we can encourage individuals to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired," MADD shared in a news release.

"Together, we can make a difference and prevent these types of tragedies from happening in the future."

If you're making the rounds to holiday parties and planning on drinking, eliminate the risk and plan a sober transportation option: