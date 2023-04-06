Okanagan College nursing students oppose move to UBC Okanagan

Photo: Okanagan College

Nursing students at Okanagan College are not happy about being forced to move their studies to UBC Okanagan.

The provincial government decided last week the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which previously saw its first two years delivered at both Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan, would be consolidated at UBCO as of September.

On Thursday, all 27 first-year nursing students at the college sent a letter to the school's leadership and local elected officials to protest the move.

“We are dismayed by the lack of consultation with students or faculty and wish to voice our concerns regarding the short notice of the changes and the implications for the quality of our education and would like to offer suggestions for how to proceed equitably for all those affected by this decision,” the letter said.

The students said they were notified of the charges only hours before the move was announced publicly.

“We lack confidence in the possibility of a smooth transition to UBCO when it comes to registering for classes, securing housing, and applying for student loans. Some will lose education funding that is tied directly to OC. We will be responsible for unexpected tuition, textbook, uniform, commuting, and other costs that will run into the thousands of dollars for many students. Heading into the final exam period, these unforeseen stressors feel untimely and unnecessary,” the letter continues.

The students say many of them were accepted into UBCO and made the conscious decision to attend Okanagan College, attracted by smaller class sizes and closer relationships with instructors.

“We were not wrong. Our talented and committed instructors know us each by name, are familiar with our individual strengths and weaknesses, and support our learning in ways not possible in an auditorium of 150 students. For those of us with previous university experience, we truly understand how this privilege leads to a depth of engagement and learning unique to a setting like Okanagan College,” the letter continued.

The students are asking the college, and the provincial government that made the decision, to allow them to complete their second year at Okanagan College before fully consolidating the program with UBCO.

“This will allow time for the schools, students, faculty, and staff to adequately plan and prepare for this transition. Finally, we ask that you fairly consider our highly valued instructors, whose dedication to building and strengthening this program has enabled our success as learners, and whose lives will be most affected by these proposed changes,” the letter said.

The Okanagan College Faculty Association and Federation of Post Secondary Educators released a statement this week slamming the lack of consultation that went into the decision. They claimed the way the union was cut out of the decision making process effectively “bypassed” their collective agreement.

Okanagan College said in its announcement of the move that it was the provincial government that made the decision. The Ministry of Post Secondary Education, however, appears to prefer the college takes the heat.

“We think Okanagan College should be the one to respond, thank you for the opportunity though,” a ministry spokesperson said in response to a request for comment.

The college, meanwhile, says the news release it issued this week is all it has to say on the matter for now.

In that news release the school said all students enrolled in the nursing program at the college would be automatically transferred to UBCO. Okanagan College says it also hopes to expand its offerings of other healthcare programs, like lab technology, after the loss of the nursing program.