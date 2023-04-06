Over $200,000 raised through Giving Day at UBC Okanagan

Photo: UBC Okanagan UBCO Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Lesley Cormack and Adrienne Skinner, Executive Director of Development and Alumni Engagement, thank the community for the unprecedent support during Giving Day on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The third Giving Day at UBC Okanagan is being called a resounding success, raising more than $200,000.

An unexpected gift of more than $75,000 from the Stober Foundation helped push the campaign to new heights.

Thanks to the support of one of Kelowna’s premier philanthropic organizations, the Stober Foundation, our campus reached the highest fundraising total recorded for Giving Day. We are truly amazed by the community support,” says UBCO Principal and Deputy-Vice-Chancellor Lesley Cormack.

The foundation had already pledged to support Giving Day, but pitched in with the extra $75,000 after witnessing the level of engagement and participation of students, faculty, staff and alumni

“It was certainly a wonderful surprise,” she adds. “Thanks to the Stober Foundation and as well, gifts from hundreds of donors, UBC Okanagan had its most successful Giving Day on record.”

The money will go towards 15 fundings, including the FORWARD for Students Affordability Initiative, the Perseverance Bursary, and nine UBCO Heat men’s and women’s sports teams.

“The Stober Foundation loves to see people pulling together to support the community and causes they care about,” says Stober Foundation CEO Keith Brewster. “We were blown away by the sheer number of students who connected with us throughout the day to champion the causes they care about.”

Each of the groups and funds will receive a top-up of an additional $5,000.