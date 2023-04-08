Beaver saved after being spotted by concerned Kelowna residents near Rotary Marsh

Photo: Eva Hartmann Eva Hartmann works on saving 2-year-old beaver

A two-year-old beaver is recovering after major surgery that may have saved the semi-aquatic mammal.

A group of concerned Kelowna residents spotted the lethargic beaver under the boardwalk near Rotary Marsh and called the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society for help.

"It turned out that (the injury) was actually visible from pretty far away. It had a big abscess on the tail. So we decided to capture it and have it assessed by a vet," said IWRS co-founder and president Eva Hartmann.

It was determined that the two-year-old female beaver was in life-threatening condition.

"The first 24 hours are over and it made it so we are happy. So we are cautiously optimistic that she will make it," Hartmann said.

Photo: Eva Hartmann Beaver undergoing surgery on tail abscess

The beaver will have to undergo a full treatment of antibiotics. Because it was undernourished and hypothermic, they intend to make sure it has made a full recovery before it is released back into the wild, likely within a few kilometres of where it was picked up.

Hartmann says it's difficult to say how long the recovery will take but it will likely be at least a month before the beaver is healthy enough to be released back into the wild.

"We have to work together with the City of Kelowna, and also the Conservation Officer Service because they have a say in this as well. So it'll be three parties that will decide where the beaver is going to be released," says Hartmann.

This weekend also marks the IWRS annual fundraiser, 'Wild About Spring Wildlife Film Festival' which takes place Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.



For more information or to donate click here.