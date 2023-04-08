Three Alberta men found liable for 2015 Kelowna assault following Center of Gravity

Photo: Google Street View 7-Eleven near downtown Kelowna.

Three Alberta men have been found liable for a 2015 assault in a Kelowna 7-Eleven that occurred following a night at the Center of Gravity festival.

A BC Supreme Court judge ruled Wednesday that Ryan Aiken, Braydon Giesbrecht and Todd Van Gaal were all jointly liable for the injuries suffered by Andrew Mathieson during the July 25, 2015 assault.

Mathieson's injuries included a fractured skull, fractured orbital bone, damage to his teeth, and a concussion, and he was placed in a medically induced coma for seven days

During criminal proceedings, Giesbrecht pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in March 2016, while Aiken pleaded guilty to simple assault the following June. Van Gaal pleaded not guilty and proceeded to trial, where he was also convicted of simple assault.

According to online court records, Giesbrecht was sentenced to an 18-month conditional sentence, served outside of a jail, followed by six months of probation, while Aiken was handed a 14-day jail sentence and 12 months of probation.

Video surveillance of the assault appeared to show “a complete absence of provocation by Mr. Mathieson,” according to Judge Richard Hewson during Aiken's sentencing hearing.

Aiken and Giesbrecht were around 23 years old at the time, according to court records, while Van Gaal's age is not clear. All three men had travelled from Lethbridge, Alta. to attend the Center of Gravity festival in downtown Kelowna, which ran from 2008 to 2018.

The festival, which was long-plagued by public safety concerns, ended after a 16-year-old girl overdosed and died in 2018.

According to Justice Steven Wilson's recent decision, the three men had consumed alcohol prior to attending the festival, at the festival, and at one or more bars following the festival when they attended a Kelowna 7-Eleven at about 3 a.m.

Video surveillance showed them interacting with Mathieson inside the store, as he waited in line. While there was no audio in the video, Justice Wilson noted it appeared Aiken tried to engage Mathieson in conversation, before knocking Mathieson's phone out of his hand. Aiken then threw several punches at the stranger, which didn't appear to cause any obvious injury.

“[Mathieson] took two or three steps back as Aiken approached him. Aiken did not stop, and as he continued to approach [Mathieson], [Mathieson], having already backed up a couple of steps, punched Aiken in the face,” Justice Wilson wrote.

“When [Mathieson] punched Aiken, Aiken was knocked to the ground. Van Gaal then immediately threw a punch at [Mathieson]. Van Gaal was close enough to Aiken when Aiken was punched by [Mathieson] that Van Gaal threw his punch before Aiken had hit the ground. At this point, Giesbrecht, who had been the furthest from [Mathieson] when Aiken was originally struck, came forward, shoved Van Gaal aside and then punched [Mathieson] on three occasions.”

The three men then fled the store as Mathieson lay on the ground.

Mathieson testified he has no memory of the incident, or of anything else that day. He said he remembers having dinner at his girlfriend’s the previous evening, and then waking up seven days later from the medically induced coma.

Following the criminal matters, Mathieson is now suing the men for the damages he suffered in the attack.

While he pleaded guilty criminally, Giesbrecht argued in the civil matter that he was acting in self defence when he punched Mathieson, and that he wouldn't have pleaded guilty if he knew his conviction could be used as evidence of civil culpability.

But Justice Wilson ruled Giesbrecht's conviction of assault causing bodily harm was sufficient to establish his liability for the plaintiff’s injuries, while the other two men's simple assault convictions were not.

Ultimately though, he ruled that all three men were “jointly liable” for Mathieson's injuries.

“I find that all three defendants were engaged in a common enterprise to taunt, bully and ultimately assault and batter the plaintiff,” Justice Wilson wrote.

“Van Gaal and Aiken cannot avoid liability simply because Giesbrecht’s punches were the strongest and caused the actual injury. All three defendants had the common intention and were active participants in the physical assault and battery of the plaintiff.”

While he found all three men were liable in the civil matter, the amount of damages Mathieson is entitled to has yet to be determined.