’All-time top five’ ski season at Big White

Photo: Big White webcam There's still plenty of snow in the village at Big White as the resort prepares for its final weekend of the ski season.

This is the final weekend of the winter season for Big White Ski Resort, even though the resort still has a snow base of over 250 centimetres.

"We're very happy with the season. It's certainly in our all-time top five," says senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

"There's definitely been a rebound since COVID, and that's because of the airline business. The airport, WestJet, Air Canada, doing a very good job of packaging people into YLW."

He says over seven metres of snow fell this winter, and it's probably going to take close to a month for it to all melt.

SilverStar in Vernon is staying open an extra weekend this year, but the final day at Big White and Sun Peaks is Monday, April 10, and Apex Mountain Resort closed last weekend.

Ballingall says once the weather starts to heat up in the valley, the number of visitors to Big White drops significantly.

"People are saying, why aren't we staying open longer? There's not 500 people skiing on the mountain yesterday and we have tens of thousands of season pass holders.

"Once the golf courses open, the driving ranges, soccer, kids get out on their bikes, spring break is over, it's very hard to convince them to come back to the resort day after day after day."

However, the resort is about 60 percent booked for this long weekend. Most of the visitors are from other parts of Canada, including a family of 12 from Calgary that told Ballingall that it's becoming a tradition for them to spend Easter at Big White.

He has high praise for the locals who help make visitors feel welcome. He says the hospitality of the people of the Central Okanagan is the magic of Big White.

"It is like no other resort anywhere because there are so many locals skiing and snowboarding on Big White. You get to sit on a chairlift with a local. You get to go to the bars with a local. You get invited to be a local, to their condo, their cabin," says Ballingall.

The resort plans to open for the summer season on June 29, but that will depend on how quickly the melt happens.

"If Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, we'll be able to ski the back side of Big White on Canada's birthday, and we've done that before. This is a late melt for us," notes Ballingall.

Last year, the summer opening was delayed by a week due to a cool spring.

The 2023/24 ski season will be the 60th anniversary of Big White Ski Resort. It opened on December 8, 1963.