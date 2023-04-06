Easter long weekend to see warm temperatures, but unsettled weather

Photo: Zack Kelemen

The Thompson Okanagan is in store for some wet weather this Easter long weekend.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system is expected to move in Thursday night.

"This will likely mean cloudy skies with maybe a slight chance of precipitation Thursday night into Friday. But more noteworthy will be the southerly winds that should increase, and that will mean we will likely raise our freezing levels. Temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-teens," said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

Good Friday will see showers all day with a high of 13°C.

Saturday will be the nicest of the long weekend. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 15°C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Sunday will see clouds all day with a high of 14°C.

More rain is in the forecast for Easter Monday. Showers are expected all day with a high of 11°C.