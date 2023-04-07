Willow trees in decline removed from Waterfront Park boardwalk

Photo: Cindy White The City of Kelowna recently cut down two willows along the boardwalk in Waterfront Park because they trees were in declining health.

Two old willow trees have been removed along the Kelowna boardwalk in Waterfront Park, and it has people buzzing on Reddit.

A photo posted by Renwaldo shows one of the stumps next to a section of pathway under repair at the north end of the boardwalk, close to Tugboat Bay. The caption with the photo says, "I'm sure there's a rational reason for their removal, but…"

Some of the responses express dismay at the loss of the trees, with one user saying their wife proposed to them under one of the willows.

Another person wondered if the city would give palm trees another go. A few years ago, there were some palms along the waterfront, but they struggled to survive during winter temperatures that dipped below -20 C.

The City of Kelowna says staff had been monitoring the two willows after identifying them as being in decline. They made the decision recently to remove them. They will be replaced this spring.