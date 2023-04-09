RCMP looking for new recruits at Kelowna Career Fair

Photo: RCMP RCMP officers answer questions from curious grade 2 students at West Kelowna City Hall.

Kelowna RCMP will be looking for a few good officers at the Kelowna Career Fair on April 13.

Aspiring police officers will get the chance to meet face-to-face with current RCMP members to learn more about pursuing a career in law enforcement.

"There is no other police force in Canada that provides the level of services and variety offered by the RCMP. With over 150 specializations a career with the RCMP is full of opportunities for continued learning and growth. If you want to make a difference in your community and your country, explore what we have to offer," states an RCMP spokesperson.

The Kelowna Career Fair is part of the Jobs Canada Fair Series, which hosts over 175 career fairs and training expos across the country each year.

This year's event takes place at the KF Centre for Excellence at the Kelowna International Airport from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.