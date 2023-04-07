Puppy suffering with toy lodged in her intestine

Photo: OHS

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is appealing for help in covering the mounting bills for the care of Doja, a ten-month-old Sharpei puppy who had been suffering from a blockage in her digestive tract.

Doja was brought to OHS in a severely emaciated state and was unable to keep any food down.

Despite a series of X-rays, veterinarians were unable to determine the cause of Doja's inability to eat. After her condition failed to improve, the veterinarian performed emergency surgery, which revealed a small toy wheel lodged in her intestines.

According to Romany Runnalls, volunteer president of the Board of Directors at OHS, items such as soft toys, nerf gun bullets, socks, tissues, sticks, and even silicon reusable straws have been found to cause blockages in pets.

Doja lost almost 15 pounds before the surgery and is now recovering with an expert foster. However, she still has a long way to go to fully recover. Once she is stable and at a healthy weight, Doja will need to be spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, and receive her microchip.

OHS estimates the total bill for Doja's care to be over $5,000, and they are asking for donations to cover the costs. OHS is a local charity that relies on the community's support to fund their mission work, which includes rescues, emergency surgeries, low-cost spay and neuter programs, and compassionate boarding of animals.

Those who wish to help can donate at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com/donate. Since its inception, OHS has been helping animals in the Okanagan Valley for over 27 years and has spayed and neutered more than 25,000 local animals.