Kelowna metropolitan area creates more than 10% of country's 35,000 new jobs in March

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, and 3,600 of them came in the Kelowna metropolitan area.

Kelowna’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point from February to March, ending up at 3.4%. It is the region’s lowest mark since January 2019, when it was 3.1%.

Overall, Kelowna's jobless rate has fallen 1.5% since November.

Kelowna’s population increased by 500 in March, but the number of jobs increased to 120,500 and the participation rate, which is the working-age population that is working or looking for work, improved to 63.2%.

The Thompson Okanagan unemployment rate in March increased for the first time in 10 months, jumping half a percentage point to 4.7%. The previous time the rate went up was last May.

Statistics Canada determined in its monthly Labour Force Survey the national unemployment rate in March was 5% for the fourth consecutive month.

The job gains were made primarily in the private sector. Employment was up in transportation and warehousing, business, building and other support services, as well as in finance, real estate, rental and leasing.

Meanwhile, jobs were lost in construction, other services and natural resources.

Brendon Bernard, a senior economist at Indeed, said the report shows the labour market is still doing well, "despite a lot of economic uncertainty.”

But Bernard cautioned that interpreting the job numbers is a bit tricky because Canada is also seeing its population grow rapidly.

Statistics Canada said the population grew by 0.3% last month, while employment rose by 0.2%.

“The report might not be quite as strong as the headline number might suggest,” Bernard said. “But at the same time, that five per cent unemployment rate highlights the big-picture story, which is that the job market remains in solid shape.”

Over the last six months, the Canadian economy has added nearly 350,000 jobs, surprising economists who are anticipating a slowdown. It's also making it harder to interpret what is going on in the economy and how high interest rates are affecting it.

RBC assistant chief economist Nathan Janzen said what's happening in the labour market is more than "just a population growth story."

"It's also ... labour demand for workers outpacing available supply," he said.

The Bank of Canada is concerned that if the labour market stays this strong, wages may continue to grow rapidly, something that would make a return to two per cent inflation more challenging.

The central bank will make its next interest rate decision on April 12. And while this latest job report doesn't show any cooling yet, the Bank of Canada is expected to continue holding its key interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent.

As employers keep their hiring appetite for now, wages continued to grow in March. Average hourly wages rose 5.3 per cent on an annual basis.

— with files from The Canadian Press