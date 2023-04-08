Gospel Mission expecting 300 people for annual Easter dinner

Madison Erhardt

Staff at Kelowna's Gospel Mission are getting ready for their annual Easter feast on Sunday.

Meals will be served at 4:45 p.m. at both the Gospel Mission's Leon and Bay Avenue shelters.

"It is going to be a full turkey dinner with potatoes, and veg, and dessert and we are going to decorate both of the dining rooms with tablecloths and centerpieces. There are going to be special chocolate treats for each of the residents as well," said Troy McKnight, the Gospel Mission's director of resource development.

McKnight says preparation is already underway. He says volunteers and staff will be cooking roughly 11 turkeys, 15 hams, and about 300 pounds of potatoes.

The shelters are expecting 300 people to stop by and enjoy a meal.

"It is so important that everyone is seen and loved and valued, and I think it means so much to people to know that even though they can't maybe be with their families doing this Easter season because many people who are living in shelters or who are living outside don't have that option to gather with the family for a special meal," McKnight said.

The Gospel Mission says roughly 15 volunteers will be helping out on Sunday.

"Just a huge thank you to all our donors and supporters who have been incredibly generous to help us kind of fund this special meal."

For more information on the Gospel Mission, click here.