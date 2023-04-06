Interior Health issues toxic drug alert in Kelowna

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Kelowna, warning of a hazardous drug mixture being sold as "down" that contains over 60% fentanyl and 10% bromazolam (a benzodiazepine).

The combination poses a significant risk of overdose and fatal overdose. Benzodiazepines are particularly dangerous because they do not react to the overdose reversing drug naloxone.

To prevent drug-related harm, it is crucial for individuals using substances to take precautionary measures, regardless of the method of use (smoking, snorting, or injecting).

The following safety tips are recommended for those who choose to use drugs:

Visit www.drugchecking.cahttp://www.drugchecking.ca to find drug checking locations

Remember that naloxone does not reverse benzodiazepine-induced sedation

Be cautious when mixing drugs with other substances, including alcohol

Use drugs in the presence of others or at an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) if one is available in your community

Start with a small dose and space out doses to minimize risk

Carry naloxone and be knowledgeable in its use

Download the Lifeguard app at lifeguarddh.com for additional safety measures

To find services near you, call 211 or visit bc211.ca

The alert emphasizes the importance of being vigilant and taking the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of overdose and potential fatalities.