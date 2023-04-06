Kelowna RCMP officers ride local transit in response to incidents

Photo: File photo

Kelowna RCMP officers spent several hours last week riding Kelowna transit buses in response to several recent incidents of violence.

On Friday March 31, several teams of plain clothes officers rode the local buses between Queensway bus loop and UBC Okanagan to “monitor and address any concerning behaviour after recent reports of groups of youth troubling both passengers and BC Transit employees,” according to a press release.

“The buses had an inviting environment, passengers were happy and people were very polite to the drivers,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, who participated in the project.

“It was nice seeing passengers yelling thank you from the back of the bus as they were stepping off, it’s a gentle reminder how everyone should carry themselves.”

While officers did not appear to find any troubling incidents during their time onboard, they ran into some issues in downtown Kelowna later that night.

After nightfall, officers attended the so-called “McCurdy quarry area,” near the west end of McCurdy Road, where parties among youth have been causing concerns in recent months. There have been several recent assaults at the nearby McCurdy Road bus stop.

But on the night of March 31, police found no youth hanging around the area.

When the officers made their way downtown, they intervened in an altercation.

“In just over an hour of observations and enforcement, officers located and seized a weapon, seized alcohol and drugs, arrested two for being intoxicated in public charging one criminally, again all of these incidents involving youths,” said Cpl. Gauthier.

“Plain clothes officers were also forced to intervene in what surely would have been a large fight between two groups of youths.”

The Kelowna RCMP enforcement initiatives will continue through the spring.

“This is turning into a recurring problem from what seems to be the same group of people and we remind everyone that we do not tolerate any abusive or violent behaviour anywhere in our community,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie, of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit.

“These enforcement initiatives will continue until the message is fully received, zero tolerance.”