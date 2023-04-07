Pancakes, hot dogs and egg hunts galore this Easter long weekend

Photo: @cityofkelowna

There's plenty of Easter egg-citement around the Central Okanagan this long weekend.

Lake Country residents can hop on down to Jack Seaton Park on Friday for a basket full of family fun. It's the first time the large public gathering has taken place since 2019.

There will be games, displays, and, of course, the Easter egg hunt. Sign-up begins at 10 a.m. The egg hunt gets underway at noon.

Anyone who plans to attend is being asked to carpool, walk, or cycle because parking is limited, and to leave their dogs at home. Bring cash if you want to grab a bite. The Lions Club will be cooking up BBQ hot dogs.

In Kelowna, the annual Okanagan Mission Hall Easter Pancake Breakfast takes place on Friday morning. There will be three pancake seatings at 8:30, 9:00, and 9:30 a.m.

Attendees can also do some egg decorating, try out the bouncy castles, and take part in the Easter egg hunt extravaganza. Tickets are $3 for children 13 and under and $6 for everyone 14 and over, and must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.

Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna is hosting Easter in the Vineyard on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It includes indoor events and an outdoor egg hunt for children eight years and under. The egg hunt tickets are sold out, but there are still limited tickets available for the indoor activities.

Peachland's 6th annual Family Easter Party takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hosted by the Boys and Girls Club, it takes place at Cousins Park and is free of charge.

Kelowna City Hall will be closed Friday and Monday. Easter weekend hours of operation at civic facilities can be found here.