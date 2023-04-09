Kelowna's 100 Heroes Who Give a Damn to meet again

Photo: 100 Heroes Kelowna

Kelowna's 100 Heroes Who Give a Damn are gearing up for their 16th event.

100 Heroes Kelowna is back helping raise funds for local charities and this time they will be at at Red Bird Brewing on April 18 at 5 p.m.

The group has already raised more than $250,000 for local charities and non-profit organizations. The event at Red Bird Brewing will feature three local charities presenting a five-minute pitch, with attendees voting to decide which charity will receive the donations.

People at the event and those following along at home are encouraged to donate $100 to their chosen charity twice a year.

"To participate, all you need to do is attend two events annually and commit to donating $100 at each event to local philanthropic initiatives- it’s that simple," says 100 Heroes president Patrick Ray.

In the past, 100 Heroes Kelowna has raised funds for charities and organizations like Connect Counselling & Therapy Society, The Child Advocacy Centre, and the KGH Foundation.