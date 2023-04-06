Kelowna RCMP bait bike stolen on first day its was deployed

Photo: File photo

Last week, the Kelowna RCMP's bait bike was stolen on the very first day it was deployed this year – the fourth year in a row this has occurred.

On March 30, Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit officers deployed a bait bike in downtown Kelowna and it was stolen within hours.

Officers tracked the bike and arrested the suspect, who was “well known to police” and had an extensive criminal record, according to a press release.

The suspect, who police did not name, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

“Investigators will work closely with the BC Prosecution Service to highlight this individual’s history when requesting charge approval,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP in a press release.

This was the first time the bait bike was deployed in Kelowna this year, and it's the fourth year in a row its been stolen on the very first day of the year its been deployed.

“We have put a significant amount of work into upgrading our bait bike program over the past few years and we’re seeing the fruits of our labour on the very first day again,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit Operations.

"You won’t know which bikes are ours and you won’t know we’re coming for you until it’s too late.”

Police are asking bike owners to record their serial numbers, take photographs of it in case it's stolen, and to use an online registry like Project 529 to help keep track of it.

“As the weather is transitioning to more bike friendly conditions, there will be more and more bikes locked up throughout the city. With this, also comes more opportunities for would-be bike thieves,” said Cpl. Gauthier.