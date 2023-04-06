Watermain break partially swallows vehicle, swamps building on Water Street

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

Kelowna city crews are responding to a 10-inch water main break at the corner of Water Street and Boyce Crescent.

Extensive damage has been done to the roadways and multiple properties have been affected in the area.

Nearby resident Ronald Posein says he noticed city crews arriving on scene at around 4 a.m.

"I looked out and there were a lot of yellow lights flashing, so I knew something was going on,” he said.

“I went down the street there and then I saw the car was submerged in what looked like a sinkhole, so obviously, that’s where the water was coming from. And then there was some water on the bridge as well, running across the bridge and into the entrance of the apartments, and also down into their parking lot there as well.”

Mill Creek Landing resident Mitch, who did not want to provide his last name, says the water got as high as the doorknobs on the buildings bottom level.

"You can see four inches of dirt on the streets, just crazy. One vehicle is on the street, which is fortunate. The other, we’re going to have to deal with ICBC. It has water in the console,” he said. "She got swamped. It was about three feet of water, steadily. Everything was floating. Spare tires floating around, our dumpster actually floated over this way too. The chairs in the lobby were all floating, the couch… unreal.”

First-floor resident Dan Klegg said he was relieved that its just the parkade and lobby that is flooded, not his living room.

“We’re on this first floor here, which is above ground because of the parkade being underground, so that’s awesome. This is our first non-basement suite in a while, so we’re feeling good about that. I mean, you can see it right there. It’s all the way through the main lobby and underneath the parkade. It’s full,” said Klegg.

The city says the water main should be repaired by the end of the day, but that restoration work will happen throughout the weekend.

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.

ORIGINAL 8:59 a.m.

