Watermain break partially swallows vehicle on Water Street

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.

City of Kelowna work crews are working to repair a 250 milimetre (10 inch) watermain break at the corner of Water Street and Boyce Crescent Thursday morning.



"There is extensive damage to the roadway as well as flooding at a handful of properties in the area. Crews have been on scene since 5 a.m. and restoration is on-site for flood repair," says a spokesperson for the City of Kelowna.



The water main is expected to be repaired by the end of the day, however the city advises restoration work will continue throughout the weekend.



Traffic is not impacted but residents are asked to avoid the area while work crews repair the damage.

ORIGINAL 8:59 a.m.

City of Kelowna work crews are working to repair a water main break on Water Street just off of Hwy 97 Thursday morning.

A resident in the area tells Castanet he heard fire trucks just after 4:30 a.m. and that the break appears to have happened underneath a parked vehicle.

"It looks like the water break was right underneath where a car was parked and it's almost in the hole there so. There was one fella in the parking lot and the water was almost up to his knees," says Ron Posein.

The water is making a mess and appears to be running off into the nearby creek.

Posein says city crews are on the scene. While the break is causing a mess, the water has not impacted traffic on Harvey Avenue, and the affected portion of Water Street comes to a dead end at Highway 97.