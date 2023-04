Photo: Shannon Campbell

Fire was reported overnight in the Kirshner Mountain area of Kelowna.

Details are few so far, but reader photos show a grass/brush fire that moved upslope from the side of the road.

The exact location of the fire and its cause are so far unknown.

Kelowna Fire Department has yet to issue any statement on the incident.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

We'll have more details as they become available.

