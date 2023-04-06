Early morning wildfire snuffed on Kirschner Mountain in Kelowna

Photo: Shannon Campbell

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m.

Kelowna Fire Department confirms it responded to an early morning wildfire in the Kirschner Mountain area of the city.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the fire was reported near Verde Vista Road.



Crews arrived to find a fire about 75x150 feet in size, burning at Rank 1 and 2 on a steep slope.



Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the fire, which has been deemed accidental, says Platoon Captain. Scott Clarke.

The scene is being rechecked this morning.



No injuries were reported and no structures were impacted.



KFD responded with two engines, two bush trucks and a command unit, along with 11 personnel.



The fire department reminds the public that campfires are not permitted within the City of Kelowna and to be aware that conditions are dry for this time of year.

ORIGINAL: 6:15 a.m.

Fire was reported overnight in the Kirschner Mountain area of Kelowna.

Details are few so far, but reader photos show a grass/brush fire that moved upslope from the side of the road.

The exact location of the fire and its cause are so far unknown.

Kelowna Fire Department has yet to issue any statement on the incident.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

We'll have more details as they become available.

