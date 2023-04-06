Missing Lake Country man located early Thursday

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

Unofficial sources say a Lake Country man reported missing by RCMP has been located.

The man was apparently found at 4 a.m. this morning by an off-duty police officer.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a high-risk missing man in Lake Country.

Gabriel Davidson, 22, was last seen at midnight April 4, when he left his Lake Country home.

It's believed he may have an undiagnosed mental health issue, which may put him in danger.

Davidson is known to wander/walk long distances from home and could easily be 20-30 kilometres away, police say.

He is described as an Indigenous male with a fair complexion, five feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and shaved eyebrows.

Davidson was last seen wearing a black Adidas zip hoodie with white sleeve stripes, grey sweatpants, and white Under Armour slip-on sandals.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-18195.