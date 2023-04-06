Can BC's new housing plan answer the demand for the 'missing middle' in Kelowna's housing market?

Cindy White

According to WorkSafeBC, there are 19 tower cranes currently in operation in Kelowna, and that doesn’t include smaller cranes that don’t need a designated radio frequency.

All the cranes dotting the skyline are a good indicator that there’s plenty of building going on, but is it the kind of housing that’s truly needed?

The B.C. government’s recently announced multi-billion dollar housing plan could help fill the demand for the ‘missing middle’ in Kelowna’s housing market.

Part of the $12 billion plan aims to make it easier to develop townhomes, duplexes and triplexes.

“We can’t just have condos. We can’t just have large single-family homes. We definitely need the missing middle,” says Canadian Homebuilders Association BC president Cassidy deVeer. “Being able to build a fourplex without having to spend an entire year going through a development process is going to be massive for getting more housing built.”

The other piece of the puzzle in filling the void in attainable family housing is cutting development cost charges.

“When development costs are so high, it’s not surprising that housing is high. And those development cost charges are just passed on to the consumer. So, we shouldn’t be surprised why housing is so expensive because we’ve added so many costs,” says Kelowna Chamber of Commerce executive director Dan Rogers.

“Until the federal and senior levels of government start giving more tools to local government to help them in infrastructure, we’re not going to make a big dent in reducing those costs for affordable housing at the market-based range,” Rogers adds.

DeVeer notes that across Canada, we are short three-and-a-half million homes, which is almost more than what’s been built in the last 10 years.

“If we are going to ever meet the demand that we have, we need to be building far more homes faster,” she points out.

“There’s many different ways we can do that and reducing the time that municipalities and the province have for development processes is a huge part of this.”

She says only time will tell if the Homes for People plan will make a difference.