Kelowna man knocks in 3rd hole-in-one in past nine months

Photo: Greg Bishop Greg Bishop records his 3rd hole-in-one in nine months at Shadow Ridge Golf Course.

Some people go their whole lives without hitting a hole in one. Kelowna golfer Greg Bishop has now hit three in the last nine months.

"It's pretty funny because I haven't gotten one in 30 years of golfing. I guess it's a little bit of luck and a little bit of skill," says Bishop.

The lucky shot came on the par three fourth hole at Shadow Ridge Golf Club on Wednesday. This is his second hole-in-one on the number four hole. Bishop also sunk a hole-in-one on number six last year.

Shadow Ridge golf pro Mark Kitts confirms the feat and says Bishop was golfing with other members at the time of the shot.

"He's a member here so we give him a bit of credit in the lounge. He had a couple of jugs with some of those guys," Kitts says.

According to Golf.com, the odds of a golfer hitting a hole-in-one are roughly 1 in 12,500. However, if you are lucky enough to pull off the feat, get ready to pay in the pub after the round.

"Yeah, but it wasn't near as bad this time because usually I golf on the weekend with the breakfast club, and they're a much bigger group. So it wasn't nearly as bad, but it was a lot of fun. You know, to get something like that, it's historic," says Bishop.