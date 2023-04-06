Longtime manager takes over ownership of Micro bar + bites

Photo: Kieran Frey New owner Kaidi Richardson

Micro bar + bites has a new owner.

The longtime manager of the downtown Kelowna cocktail bar, Kaidi Richardson, says she's excited to take over as owner.

Richardson, who was born and raised in West Kelowna, joined RauDZ Creative Concepts – the former owner – in January 2015 and became the restaurant manager in November 2017.

"It's a space that I know like the back of my hand. I have worked here for a really long time and I have had lots of guidance and support which has been amazing. I have the most incredible team that I have worked with for years," Richardson said.

RauDZ Creative Concepts owners Audrey Surrao and Rod Butters will continue to operate Sunny’s Modern Diner, The Okanagan Table, and RauDZ Regional Table, which are all also located in downtown Kelowna.

Richardson says Micro will remain comfortable and familiar, but regulars can expect Richardson to put her own spin on things.

"We have incredible regulars and get the best people in here all the time," she said. "I am excited to do some new events and work with local companies and do collaborations. I want to keep it community-focused, but also a space that provides something new and exciting every time people come in."

The intimate restaurant is known for its creative cocktails and tapas-style menu.

Bryan Lopez, the restaurant's main cook prior to the change of ownership, is now micro's new head chef, taking over the entire food program.

Micro, located on Water Street near Bernard Avenue, is opening its doors under the new ownership Thursday at 3 p.m.