Local company organizing Earth Day Gyro Beach clean-up

Photo: City of Kelowna Gyro Beach

Kelowna residents will be working to clean up Gyro Beach later this month for Earth Day.

On the morning of Saturday, April 22, Rip Curl Kelowna is hosting the local beach clean-up.

Volunteers will be picking up and sorting through trash like cigarette butts, bottle caps, and food wrappers.

“The sad truth is that hundreds of thousands of tonnes of plastic end up in our environment every year - but it doesn't have to be this way!” Rip Curl says in a press release.

“In B.C., 40% of plastic is only used once, and the provincial 9% recycling rate is simply not sustainable. We want to help bring awareness to the issues of plastic pollution and ensure we take personal action on plastics.”

The hosts will provide bags, sunscreen, work gloves, water, and pickers.

The clean-up will run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an hour of celebration, which will include light refreshments and prizes from local sponsors including Rip Curl, Orchard Park Shopping Centre and more.

