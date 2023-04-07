ICBC, RCMP remind public to drive safely this long weekend

As many people hit the road for the Easter long weekend, ICBC and Kelowna RCMP are reminding people to be careful and slow down.

As people get set to enjoy the upcoming Easter long weekend, ICBC and Kelowna RCMP are reminding people planning to travel that they need to follow the rules of the road when getting behind the wheel.

Police say it is the first big travel weekend of the year and roads will be busy between the Interior and Lower Mainland.

"We just want to make sure people are travelling in a safe manner, observing the speed limits and traffic conditions and driving accordingly,” said Const. Michael Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

ICBC’s road safety coordinator Christine Kirby says winter tires are still needed on the mountain passes.

"In the valleys it looks nice and springy, but up there, there still can be snow and snow storms do happen, so prepare your vehicle, have food and water and that sort of thing in it, as well as a safety kit," she explained.

"Be prepared, maybe to be stopped on the highway somewhere, so just have your vehicle ready, plan your route, and check DriveBC as you’re going," she added.

While the Kelowna RCMP says they want people to enjoy their long weekend responsibly, they want to remind you that it’s never OK to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“In British Columbia we have the IRP program, the Immediate Roadside Prohibition from driving, which could cost you 90 days without a driver’s license, and then a whole lot of financial penalties to get your license back," said Della-Paolera.

"It also can have your vehicle towed and impounded for 30 days, along with various fines. Those are expensive lessons we don’t necessarily want to give out, but you know, it’s up to the driver to be responsible."

According to ICBC, on average, the Southern Interior alone sees 330 crashes over the Easter long weekend and resulting in 66 injuries.