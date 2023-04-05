Mama's for Mama's hosts free dress event in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

Prom, bridal, spring and cocktail dresses were flying off the racks on Wednesday at the Karma Market in Kelowna.

The Karma Market is run by Mama's for Mama'a, national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in need.

On Wednesday the market hosted a free dress event for families in the community, donated by the community.

Anyone was welcome to pop by the market on Leathead Road and could pick out whatever was needed.

"If you've got a wedding to go to or a date for prom just come and get a fancy dress because it is one of those that are really expensive to buy," said Mama's for Mama's office manager Kelly Hopkins.

"This is just a way to help get someone out into the community. It helps offset the costs of going to the parties or it could be the barrier... like you can't afford the dress to go to the Christmas party or go to the wedding. It's a way you can look the part without having to spend a whole bunch of money," Hopkins added.

The dress event runs annually.

Amber McKennis participated in this year's event hoping to pick out a few items for herself and for her daughter.

"It's very cool for people who are low income and that can't really afford much so it is pretty awesome for them to put this type of event on."

If you weren't able to stop by and pick out a dress, the Karma Market is open daily.

"We won't have as many of the dresses in stock, but if it is one of those things that we know that you need to do — if you give us approximate size we can always do a dig through the overstock and pull some options to grab if you need it," Hopkins added.

For more information on the Karma Market and Mama's for Mama's, click here.