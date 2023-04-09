Kelowna Community Fridge celebrates 2 years with event

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Community Fridge is celebrating two years of helping to feed the less fortunate in our community.

This April marks two years of offering food and supplies for those in need and the people who have worked to make sure the fridge is open and stocked would like to thank the community with a BBQ.

The event is planned for April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 515 Lawrence Ave., the fridge's current home.

"There will be a community BBQ, draw prizes, and live music, as well as features from other local mutual aid groups like RAMA Okanagan! Everyone is encouraged to bring non-perishables for the party food drive, as well as any food to stock the fridge and pantry through the day," says Community Fridge volunteer Ollie O'Neal.

Organizers are hoping to raise $2,000 in one-time donations through a GoFundMe that is currently running and $500 in recurring monthly donations online, which will be used to cover expenses.



The Community Fridge was located at the Kelowna Unitarian Church on Cawston Avenue but was forced to move when the church began renovations.

The new location at Burke Hair Lounge opened in February of 2023.

"Two months into the new location, there are frequently 5-10 drop-offs of food per day, and plenty of people relying on the fridge to feed themselves, their families, and their friends," said O'Neal.

"You can support the Kelowna Community Fridge by donating food at any time, contributing financially or becoming a regular volunteer by filling out the volunteer contact form."

The Kelowna Community Fridge operates under the model of take what you need, leave what you can.

The collective also runs a monthly pop-up pantry in Rutland's Roxby Square by Highway 33 and Roxby Road. The next one goes Sunday, April 16, from 12 to 3 p.m.