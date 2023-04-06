Mission Group files suit against strata of building it owns

Photo: Wayne Moore

A Kelowna developer is taking court action against the strata of a property it owns and developed over what it calls a simple clerical error.

Mission Group has filed documents in BC Supreme Court in Kelowna seeking to remedy an issue involving the strata of the Ella development on Ellis Street.

The dispute centres around use of the garbage and recycling area by ground floor commercial tenants contrary to the strata plan filed with the provincial Land Title Office which states those facilities are for residential tenants only.

However, Mission Group claims the intent was always for residential and commercial tenants to share the facility.

"The developer intended for this garbage and recycling area to be for the benefit of both residential and commercial units. This intention is reflected in versions of the strata plan prior to the final version," court papers state.

"Because it intended for the garbage and recycling area to be available to all units, the developer made no arrangements or plans to develop a separate garbage and recycling area for the commercial units."

Court filings suggest the error was discovered in late 2021 when the building's strata corporation "refused a commercial unit's attempt at using the garbage recycling area," taking the position the area was designated for the exclusive use of residential tenants only.

The commercial tenant was fined $200 a week by the strata corporation beginning in early 2022 for bylaw infractions arising from its inability to use the garbage room.

"Costs of the garbage and recycling area have been, and continue to be shared between the residential and commercial sections. This is so despite the commercial sections being denied access to the area," court documents state.

They go on to say the strata plan, as filed, failed to reflect the intention of Mission Group to designate the garbage and recycling area as common property, suggesting the error is within the court's jurisdiction to correct.

Mission Group is seeking an order from the court declaring the strata plan on file with the Land Title Office contains the error pertaining to use of the garbage and recycling area and that it be changed to reflect use by all commercial and residential tenants.

In a brief statement to Castanet, Mission Group acknowledged the error in the strata plan filing, adding "all home buyers were provided with a disclosure statement that clearly stated this designation."

It is seeking costs only if the petition is opposed by the strata corporation.

The claims within the court petition have not been tested in court.

Attempts to contact the strata corporation have been unsuccessful.