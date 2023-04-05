SPCA appoints new senior manager in Kelowna

Photo: BC SPCA Gaelene Askeland BC SPCA senior manager

The BC SPCA has appointed Gaelene Askeland as its new senior manager in Kelowna.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gaelene Askeland to the incredible team in Kelowna,” says Adrienne McBride, senior director, community animal centres for the BC SPCA. “She will work to continue to grow the Kelowna centre’s successful animal care, humane education, and community outreach programs.”

Before joining the BC SPCA, Askeland was focused on social justice issues as a senior executive in the non-profit sector. Her LinkedIn lists roles at the BC First Nations Justice Council, Central Okanagan Journey Home Society and John Howard Society.

“I am excited to combine my professional experience with my passion for animals in this new role,” says Askeland. “I was raised in Kelowna. After spending several years living and working across Canada, I returned here in 2014. I am so happy to be able to contribute to this community in the work I will do at the BC SPCA.”

Askeland has also been a volunteer for Paws It Forward in Kelowna. Her last foster was Tika who joined her family permanently. They welcomed a second dog, Cooper, a year later.