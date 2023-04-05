RCMP back at repeat offender's home on Nickel Rd. in Rutland

Photo: Andrew Kuiak Duplex on Nickel Rd. in Rutland

UPDATE 2:32 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say they executed a search warrant at what they describe as a "problem residence" in the 200 block of Nickel Road on Wednesday morning.

"Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section executed a search warrant on a problem residence targeting a repeat offender in the 200 block of Nickel Road, Kelowna," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a brief statement.

Castanet received a phone call from a person claiming she lives at duplex involved and that there have never been any police issues at her residence. She, however, also said police executed a search warrant at her home Wednesday morning because her son had breached his court-imposed conditions.

“Although there was a large police presence, we can assure the public that there was no concern for their safety,” said RCMP Cpl. James Jenkins.

Vehicle traffic on Nickel Rd. was not affected and residents in the area are advised by RCMP to continue with their normal activities.

"At this time, the Kelowna RCMP do not expect to issue any further media releases regarding this matter," added Della-Paolera.

ORIGINAL 10:14 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Nickel Rd. Wednesday morning.

Multiple RCMP cruisers and officers were spotted at a duplex at 287 and 285 Nickel Rd. before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera tells Castanet police are familiar with the residence, "we are executing a warrant at a repeat offender's residence. There is no threat to the general public at this time."

Officers can be seen coming and going from the residence and several RCMP cruisers remain on the scene Wednesday morning.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.