RCMP back at 'problem house' on Nickel Rd. in Rutland

Photo: Andrew Kuiak Duplex on Nickel Rd. in Rutland

Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Nickel Rd. Wednesday morning.

Multiple RCMP cruisers and officers were spotted at a duplex at 287 and 285 Nickel Rd. before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera tells Castanet police are familiar with the residence, "we are executing a warrant at a repeat offenders residence. There is no threat to the general public at this time."

Officers can be seen coming and going from the residence and several RCMP cruisers remain on the scene Wednesday morning.

