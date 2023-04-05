Highway 97 reopened after RV fire near Kelowna airport

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

Fire crews have knocked down an RV fire burning near Kelowna International Airport Wednesday morning, and traffic is now passing by slowly.

Small flames can still be seen from the mostly burned-out shell of the white RV, which is parked on the northbound side of Highway 97, just north of the YLW turn-off.

The fire spread to nearby grass earlier Wednesday morning, but fire crews have now doused that fire.

Northbound traffic is passing by the fire slowly, reduced to one lane, while southbound traffic continues unobstructed.

Photo: Nick Thompson

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

Emergency crews are responding to an RV fire that spread to the nearby grass, burning off Highway 97 near the Kelowna International Airport Wednesday morning.

First responders said the approximately 22-foot RV is completely consumed by flames as of 9:35 a.m. A person is believed to have suffered from smoke inhalation and a burned hand in the fire.

The fire is blocking the northbound turn-off lane into the airport and emergency crews have now blocked one lane of northbound Highway 97 traffic in the area.

The fire reportedly spread into the nearby grass before being contained by firefighters. The RV fire itself has also been knocked down. A Castanet reporter is heading to the scene.