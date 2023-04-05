More bands added to Rock The Lake lineup

Photo: Brayden Ursel

New bands have been announced for Kelowna's Rock the Lake music festival.

Three additional bands have been added to an already stacked lineup, including Juno award-winning Canadian rockers Finger Eleven and Prism, as well as Big Wreck.

They join a lineup that already includes names like Collective Soul, Burton Cummings and the band, Whitney Ford's House of Pain, and Bran Van 3000, with the entire schedule being announced in May.

A number of VIP weekend passes are still available for $449. This purchase includes perks like elevated food offerings, tent access, direct sight-lines to the stage, private bar access, premium beverage service, VIP washrooms, and one complimentary drink per day.

General admission passes are priced at $175, with early bird pricing ending on April 20.

Rock The Lake first took over the Okanagan in 2016, launching a rock concert weekend that has quickly become one of Kelowna's most highly anticipated summer events.

Over the years, the concert has sold out shows for bands like A Flock of Seagulls, The Tea Party, Randy Bachman and more.