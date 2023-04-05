Province allocates $2.8 million to feed hungry kids in the Central Okanagan schools

Photo: Chloe Kam Volunteers with Food for Thought prepare bags of groceries that will be sent home with some students in Central Okanagan schools.

School District #23 will be getting over $2.8 million from the province as part of a new program to help feed students as inflation continues to eat away at household grocery budgets.

Details of the Feeding Futures fund were announced Tuesday.

"As busy parents deal with global inflation, school food programs can help reduce the pressure on their wallets while tackling student hunger," said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. "Working with local schools to make sure our kids are fed and ready to learn will make a real difference for families and communities."

The Province is investing $214 million over three years so school districts can create or expand local food programs. The money will be used to purchase food and hire dedicated staff to coordinate programs that provide meals and snacks to students.

“We will be appointing a director to operate that fund and work with our local team of volunteers, provider, Food For Thought, the food bank and all the other groups that we work with.

“So we’re going to be able to expand our service, which is great news,” says SD #23 superintendent and CEO Kevin Kaardal.

Last fall, just before the start of the school year, the province announced the Student and Family Affordability Fund. Central Okanagan Public Schools got $2.4 million under that program, and Kaardal says about 60 per cent has been spent so far this school year.

That program had a much broader application, and while some of it was dedicated to food programs in schools, it was also used at the individual school level to help families in other ways.

Kaardal says the Feeding Futures fund is much more food-specific.

“I imagine if we can alleviate some of the food scarcity for families, they’ll have money in their pockets to buy some of those other items,” he points out.

Kaardal says the $2.9 million coming to Central Okanagan Public School for 2023/24 will free up money elsewhere in the budget.

“Right now we have something called CommunityLink funding. It’s between $800,00-$900,000 and it goes to pay for food program.

“We’ll be able to stop using CommunityLink funding for that and use it for, for example mental health workers, that we’re currently taking out of our regular operating (budget).”

Kaardal will present the 2023/24 budget proposal to the school board’s finance and audit committee on Wednesday. It includes money to hire 66 new full-time-equivalent staff to accommodate growth.