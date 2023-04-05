Many initiatives in B.C. housing plan already at play in Kelowna, planning director says

Photo: Photo: Colin Dacre/file

The City of Kelowna’s planning director says many of the initiatives laid out in the B.C. government’s recently announced multi-billion dollar housing plan are already in play in the city.

On Monday, the provincial government announced its Homes for People plan, which commits $4 billion over three years and $12 billion over a decade with incentives to build, laws to curb speculation and financial help for renters and homeowners.

Part of the province’s plan looks to spur the development of more townhomes, duplexes and triplexes through zoning changes.

Ryan Smith, divisional director of planning and development services, said the plan is largely a “repackaging” of measures the province had already committed to, along with “things that we’re already doing in Kelowna — and encouraged the government to do.”

“Suites and carriage houses have been permitted since the early 2000’s. The pre-zoning for missing middle [housing] is something we've started,” Smith said, adding plans are underway to expand that zoning to a larger scale.

“Beyond that, we just pre-zoned all of our town centres. So the five town centres all have pre-zoning now, which will make permitting for housing more quick.”

The provincial government is also aiming to bring in a tax to discourage speculation — something Smith said would be welcomed by the city.

“The possible expansion of the spec tax areas is something that we've advocated for for a while,” Smith said.

“Why should Kelowna and West Kelowna, but not Lake Country and Peachland, for example. We're one housing market in a way. We’re regional, and so it should be applied regionally. So we hope that happens as well.”

Smith said the City of Kelowna is hoping to streamline its own services in order to speed up development, including releasing an A.I. chatbot later this year.

“That’s going to give planning and development advice to residents, so you don’t have to come into city hall. We’re hoping that more support to do those unique things will help free up staff to work on reviewing development and pushing it through the process,” Smith said.

The planning director said there has been a lot of community discussion around how fast the city is growing — including the voices of some who might never want their neighbourhoods to change — but more houses are needed.

“I think the average person doesn't understand the term 'housing crisis’ and what it means to respond to that,” Smith said.

“If we’re going to respond, all these neighbourhoods need to find a way to support the growth in a way. And the infrastructure will catch up eventually — it can’t always come first,” Smith said.

Smith noted the province’s plan is a bit “shy on the details,” but said he’s seen elements of the report that seem to incorporate feedback the city has provided in the past, indicating the province is listening to local governments.

“They do consult a lot, and we hope that they continue to consult us on this. It’s funny how the consultations work — we'll see bits and pieces of feedback that I personally have given them six or eight months ago that showed up in that report, which is kind of cool,” Smith said.

He said he hopes the government will go further than what’s laid out in the plan to address the housing crisis.

“It’s good — but is it enough? If it’s a crisis, is it enough?”