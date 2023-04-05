New amateur golf tour is coming to Okanagan

An amateur golf tour is coming to the Okanagan this year. Twlv Stix Golf is set to kick off its inaugural tour and is looking to fill out its 48-man roster ahead of the opening tee-off.

“We decided to throw it out there to see if there are other people who really want to get better through competition," said club founder Ryan Andrews.

"Maybe put a little something on the line and see how you stack up against other amateur golfers in the Okanagan."

The tour requires any golfer joining the club to have a handicap between zero and 20, and will feature some of the Okanagan’s most beautiful 18-hole courses.

There are two games per month with a total of nine stops. Players have to commit to playing at least four of the eight regular season games to qualify for the "tour championship" in September at the Harvest Golf and Country Club.

“You know, Tower Ranch, Black Mountain, Shannon Lake, and Sunset Ranch. These are all amazing golf courses that are championship long, 18 holes, and challenging to any golfer," said Twlv Stix player Brenden Blair.

The tour is being pitched as a great way to meet new friends and expand your regular group of competitive golfers.

“The camaraderie part is definitely important. I mean, I’ve been playing with the same group of guys for 15 years since I came to Kelowna, but we’re kind of envious of the men’s night and stuff the other courses have available," said Blair.

"I know there are a lot of guys, like I'm looking at the people behind us here, and they're equally good enough to play in our league, and we want some more competitive people. We can just bulk out our group of friends so that we can have more meaningful Okanagan golf.”

If you’re looking to take your golf game to the next level, you can reach out to Twlv Stix Golf through social media, with their first stop of their nine-course tour being May 7 at the Black Mountain Golf Course.