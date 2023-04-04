Woman charged in Remembrance Day disturbance pleads not guilty

Photo: Larry Lava Linda Jackson

A woman criminally charged with disrupting an informal Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna in 2021 has pleaded not guilty.

Linda Jackson appeared in Kelowna court Monday to finally enter the plea to one count of “disturbing order or solemnity of meeting," according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Jackson is accused of being one of several demonstrators who gathered at the cenotaph in City Park the morning of Nov. 11, 2021 and interrupted the gathering.

Witnesses said Jackson began espousing anti-vaccine and anti-mandate rhetoric.

Remembrance Day ceremonies had been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, however several members of the public and veterans had gathered to pay their respects to those who served and those who gave their lives in combat.

Jackson was charged on April 12, 2022, several months after the incident.

She has been representing herself in court against the charge. During a previous court appearance, she was seeking the media’s raw video footage of the incident.

On the day of the disturbance, Kelowna RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said that while police support a person’s right to protest, “when they choose to willfully interrupt the assembly of citizens at a Remembrance Day ceremony; this is a step too far.”

She returns to court on May 1 for a pre-trial conference.