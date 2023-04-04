Okanagan College professor launches new book of short stories

Photo: Okanagan College Corinna Chong and the cover of her short story collection, The Whole Animal.

Okanagan College professor and writer Corinna Chong will be celebrating her latest book release later this month.

Chong teaches English, creative writing and fine arts at Okanagan College. Her first novel, Belinda’s Rings, was published in 2013, and her reviews and short fiction have appeared in magazines across Canada.

Chong's new book explores the good, bad and unseemly in The Whole Animal, a short story collection published by Arsenal Pulp Press. Its release will be celebrated during an official book launch on April 13 at 7 p.m. at Sprout, 125-1295 Cannery Lane in Kelowna.

In her new book, Chong explores the messy experiences of the human body. The Whole Animal, examines how flawed characters wrestle with the complexities of relationships with partners, parents, children and friends as they struggle to find identity, belonging and autonomy.

“I love how the short story form lends itself so well to free exploration,” Chong says. “I often begin with a small idea—a single sentence, a striking image, a news story on the radio—and develop the characters and conflict from there. Writing a story becomes a way of exploring the nuances and implications of that idea, layer upon layer, like growing a pearl.”

Chong won one of the most renowned writing competitions in Canada in 2021, the CBC Short Story Prize for Kids in Kindergarten.

