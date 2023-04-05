Outdoor music returns to Red Bird Brewing this April

Photo: Red Bird Brewing

The outdoor concert season returns to Red Bird Brewing this month.

Red Bird Brewing opened in 2017 and expanded its licensed capacity from 99 to 500 back in 2021. The brewpub recently applied to the city for a permanent special event area endorsement licence which would allow Red Bird to host up to 24 special events per year with a maximum capacity of 900 people, including 714 people outside.

Vancouver based Bad Magic will take the outdoor stage Saturday, April 22. Frontman Erik Novak says the band is excited to be back on stage.



"We had an awesome sold out night at Redbird last August. I think it was one of the first Outdoor Days right with their renovations and stuff. So that's pretty amazing. It's a great place for the music scene to coalesce," Novak says.

Novak says the band has gone through some changes over the winter so fans can expect something a little different this time around.

"This will be the debut of our new live band. So we've got a new saxophone player joining us we've got new background vocals, from our good friend and amazingly talented singer Emily Molloy. We're just hoping to bring kind of the beginning of spring party to the outdoor stage, hopefully it's not raining," says Novak.

The rest of the month is rounded out with performances from Jesse Roper and Ricky Diamonds.

