Predictable infrastructure funds would help bolster housing supply, Dyas says

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas spoke on a panel discussing what local governments are doing to boost housing supply at the Union of B.C. Municipalities housing summit on Tuesday.

Predictable, permanent infrastructure funding coming from senior levels of government would help local governments bolster housing supply, according to Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas.

Dyas participated in a panel discussion on Tuesday, during the Union of B.C. Municipalities Housing Summit held in Vancouver.

The panel, which included five other mayors and a city councillor, focused on how local governments are supporting the delivery of housing supply and what municipalities need from higher levels of government to encourage the development of more homes.

“Mayors and councils are tasked with developing complete communities. That’s including infrastructure, amenities, and services like public safety,” Dyas said to summit attendees.

“As we prioritize and look for ways to build more and faster, what communities need — and what has been echoed up here — is predictable and permanent infrastructure funding.”

Dyas said chasing after grant funding isn’t an efficient or effective way to run a city.

He said he appreciates the $1 billion recently promised to municipalities through the growing communities fund, but “we need to plan for five, 10, 15 years out,” and permanent, continual infrastructure funding would benefit the planning process.

Ravi Kahlon, the provincial minister of housing, agreed that “we need to continue to make investments in infrastructure.”

“The $1 billion investment I think goes a long way. I hear the need for longer term funding,” Kahlon said.

“Those investments are going to be important, to continue to build infrastructure. People are here, people are coming, they're already here that need housing. And our job is to make sure we can build the housing communities need in a quicker way, but also ensure that they're vibrant.”

The mayor said the City of Kelowna embarked on a project to incentivize the creation of infill housing. The city upzoned 800 lots, which allowed townhouses and houseplexes to be built in areas where only single-family homes had been permitted.

He said many of those lots have since been redeveloped, so far creating more than 400 new housing units.

Ryan Smith, divisional director of planning and development services for the City of Kelowna, told Castanet News the city is narrowing down which areas will be included in this project's second phase — and infrastructure plays a role in those decisions.

“Because there's areas with different water infrastructure, for example, we know we can unlock right away, so there'll be several thousand more [lots] right away. And then when infrastructure upgrades, then we can unlock even more than that,” Smith said.

Dyas agreed the city must consider its infrastructure when deciding which neighbourhoods are upzoned next.

“If you're looking at saying, ‘Let's deal with some form of rapid housing, and let's build that,’ we also need that consistent infrastructure funding so we know that [in] 2026, we have the money to be able to put the things in the ground that we need in order to develop it,” Dyas said.

When asked how housing affordability can be ensured as new units are added to the city, Dyas said some of this comes down to balancing supply and demand.

The mayor noted streamlined development processes can also help costs go down.

“If you're able to create more supply or be able to create more dwellings available, then the market, to a degree, to some level, corrects itself, by having that much more product available on the market,” he said.

“When we're looking at some of that infill housing, creating those other residences will relieve some of that pressure.”