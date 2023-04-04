Federal minister tours Kelowna zero emission vehicle systems manufacturer

Madison Erhardt

Federal International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan made a stop in Kelowna Tuesday as part of a provincewide tour to sell the federal budget.

Sajjan, who is also the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency, focused his attention on the government's initiatives around clean energy during a visit to Hexagon Purus, a Kelowna-based international company which produces zero emission vehicle systems.

"To build Canada's clean economy, the budget makes transformative investments to flight climate change and create new opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers," Sajjan said before touring the facility.

"This includes significant measures that will deliver cleaner and more affordable energy, support investment in our communities and create good playing jobs."

Sajjan says the budget will help companies like Hexagon Purus fight climate change, re-tool for a new economy and build the next zero industry of tomorrow.

Todd Sloan, executive vice-president of Hexagon, says the company produces zero-emission power trains to the commercial vehicle and mobility application space for heavy duty commercial vehicles, marine, rail and systems for aerospace..

Sloan says the company recently entered into a USD$2 billion contract with Hino Motors to fully electrify their trucks.

"Systems will be coming out of here until we are out of capacity and we have already sold out this building and we haven't started yet. So, we will be putting a new facility somewhere in the U.S. to help support the rest of that program," said Sloan.

Production is expected to begin in September of next year.

During his stop, Sajjan also spoke on the need for more housing as companies like Hexagon Purus work to attract more workers to the Central Okanagan.

"We have to work with the municipalities, look at the number of people that are coming in. The municipalities can then work on their own housing plan and take a look at where they can get the funding," said Sajjan.

"Federally, we've provided a lot of funding to the province to provide support on housing, but we also have programs that can work directly with municipalities including developers on even rentals."

Sajjan says over the years, government heard municipalities were having a hard time approving projects and the delay was preventing developers from getting projects started.

"In the previous budget we provided funding that municipalities can qualify for if they can show a plan how they can improve the approval process."