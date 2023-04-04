Thompson Okanagan housing starts down slightly from 2021, but still above average

Photo: Contributed

Detached housing starts in the Thompson Okanagan dropped significantly last year, but attached starts continued to swing upward.

Those were the findings from Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, which this week released its annual BC Check-Up: Invest report. The findings give an indication of the province’s investment climate.

According to the numbers, there were 4,868 housing units that began construction in the Thompson Okanagan region in 2022. There were 1,399 detached units that began construction in 2022, which was a decrease of 24.6% compared to 2021. On the other hand, 3,469 attached units, such as condos or townhomes, got going last year, and that represented an increase of 14% compared to 2021.

Overall, the total number of housing starts was down 0.6% compared to 2021, but it was above the average from 2016 to 2020.

“This increase in housing supply is important to house the many new residents the Thompson-Okanagan continues to attract,” MNP Kelowna partner Karen Christiansen said in a press release. “More supply is also needed to help improve affordability for residents in the region. While housing prices have declined over the past year, they remain well above pre-pandemic levels.”

“As the many condo developments across the region are a testament to, investors have recently favoured larger developments with many units,” noted Christiansen. “In addition, the region has continued to see strong major project activity, primarily in residential, infrastructure, and recreation projects.”

When it came to major projects, which are defined as those worth $15 million or more, there was a 7.4% inventory decline in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same time frame in 2021. The completion of Peachland’s Ponderosa residential development and the Penticton Regional Hospital patient care tower played a role in the downturn.

There were $11 billion worth of projects on the go in the Thompson Okanagan during the third quarter of 2022, with another $4.1 billion worth in the hopper.

“This high level of major project construction activity supports the region’s economy and employs many residents, creates housing and infrastructure, and provides new services to residents,” Christiansen said. “This is particularly important now, as high interest rates have slowed new building investment.”

As for the Kelowna metropolitan area, issued building permits declined 51.1% in January 2023 compared to March 2022, when interest rates began to rise in an attempt to limit inflation.

“With high interest rates expected to stay and the significant fall in building permits, building construction activity may slow this year,” Christiansen said. “Given this challenging investment climate, it is more important than ever to focus on policies that attract more capital investment to our region.”

The full BC Check-Up: Invest report can be found here.