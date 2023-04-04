Province consolidates nursing program at UBC Okanagan

Photo: Okanagan College

Some nursing education in Kelowna is being consolidated at UBC Okanagan.

Okanagan College says it was informed last week by the provincial government that the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program would be exclusively delivered in the region at UBCO starting in September.

Previously, the first two years of the BSN program were delivered at both the college and UBCO. With the change, the college says it will be able to expand its healthcare programming in other areas.

“Okanagan College has for many years partnered with UBC Okanagan to deliver the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, and our collaborative relationship is very strong,” says Dr. Andrew Hay, Provost and Vice President, Academic at Okanagan College.

“This shift, once fully approved, protects our robust program in the Okanagan at UBCO. It also allows our institutions to continue working together to support even more students interested in careers in health professions, as the college will be able to expand education and training programs that we don’t have in our region today.”

With the loss of the BSN program, Okanagan College said it will turn its focus towards its access to practical nursing program, pharmacy technician programs and other allied health professional programs. Hay said they will work over the next few months to ensure current BSN students at Okanagan College are supported through the transition.

“If the consolidation and changes are approved by the governing bodies at both institutions, all students currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at OC will be guaranteed a seat in the expanded program at UBC Okanagan,” he said.

Hay adds that individuals who have applied to start the first year of the program at the college in September 2023 and who are accepted, would begin the program at UBCO. The BSN program was only delivered at OC’s Kelowna campus and none of its other locations.

OC students and applicants who may be directly impacted by the change are receiving direct written notification from Okanagan College and can contact [email protected] if they have questions.