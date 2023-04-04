UBCO hosts Giving Day to raise funds for student causes

Photo: UBCO UBCO engineering student Murray Forbes

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is celebrating Giving Day on Wednesday.

The 24-hour online fundraising campaign supports various UBCO initiatives like the Emergency First Responder Team that helped save 77-year-old engineering student Murray Forbes, who collapsed while walking to class in February 2022.

Forbes survived in part because of the quick recreation of Marissa Burfield, a student volunteer with the campus EFRT who called for help, started CPR and called for the automated external defibrillator.

Thanks to Burfield's quick actions, and the help of other EFRT volunteers, Forbes was revived and rushed to hospital where he made a full recovery.

“I feel so very fortunate,” says Forbes, who is back at school finishing his third and fourth-year Engineering courses. “I know I would not be here today, doing what I’m doing, if UBCO did not have students who are skilled emergency volunteers. They saved my life.”

EFRT is one of the volunteer organizations that will benefit from Giving Day. Burfield says the club could use a financial boost and team members are excited to be first-time participants of Giving Day.

“We have goals and are committed to promoting campus health, safety and knowledge,” Burfield says. “We also organize CPR courses for the community and higher training for our responders. It’s a challenge to do that without community support.”

Giving Day donations to the EFRT will help provide training equipment and weather-appropriate, on-duty uniforms.

The donations will also be used to support support various UBC and UBCO initiatives, teams, clubs and students. Giving Day is taking place on both campuses, students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community are encouraged to donate to a favourite cause. As funds accumulate, challenges can be unlocked which will provide additional funds as the day continues.