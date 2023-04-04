Kelowna's South Perimeter Way finally complete and open to traffic

After more than three decades on the planning table, South Perimeter Way, the much anticipated roadway is finally complete and open to traffic.

The third vehicle link to the Upper Mission, South Perimeter Way was first envisioned more than 30 years ago as part of the city's 1995 Official Community Plan.

It was to have been constructed near the end of this decade but was fast-tracked at the request of one of the developers of The Ponds.

Construction on the road that connects the south end of Gordon Drive with the new Stewart Road West began in March of 2021.

“The long-awaited opening of South Perimeter provides a third link in and out of the Upper Mission, improved access for emergency services, and better transportation connections for the proposed commercial development in the Ponds neighbourhood, as well as for the recently constructed Canyon Falls Middle School,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“With one of council priorities being improving traffic flow and capacity on major road networks, this addition to our network comes at the perfect time.”

The road includes paved shoulders for pedestrians and cyclists as well as a separated gravel multi-use pathway connecting to the Bellevue Creek Greenway and Canyon Falls Park.

A number of other improvements have also been completed in conjunction with South Perimeter Way including those at the intersection of Stewart and Saucier roads.

Additional improvements to Bedford and Dehart road will be considered once South Perimeter Way is operational and there is a better understanding of traffic volumes along the new route.