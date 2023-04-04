Kelowna council to take another look at driving restrictions up Knox Mountain

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city councillor Ron Cannan thinks the apex of Knox Mountain should be for everybody to enjoy, not just those who are able to comfortably make the trek on foot or bike.

The previous council voted to allow vehicle access to the first lookout only from noon to 8 p.m. daily on a two year trial basis beginning last year.

The decision was a compromise between those who wanted to restrict all vehicles, those who wanted access to the top and a recommendation that the road only be open Wednesday to Saturday.

Cannan, who was not on council when that discussion took place in November of 2021, said he wondered if there were ever provisions for those not able to get to the top.

"Was there ever a discussion of that around the council table at the time, whether it's a shuttle service or something else," said Cannan.

"I believe we should have that ability for people that are not able to to get to the top."

City clerk Stephen Fleming suggested that, while the issue has come up on numerous occasions, staff could prepare a list of reports for council to review and, if they wanted to make a motion after doing so, that would be more appropriate.

Coun. Luke Stack who was part of that previous discussion in 2021 agreed council should read the reports prepared for the pilot study.

He said it was thorough and included compromise.

"It spent a lot of time talking to users at Knox Mountain, both people with disabilities and not. Like anything there are compromises involved and they were established," said Stack.

"Many people wanted Knox Mountain to be completely closed to all vehicular traffic and obviously others didn't think that way and people with disabilities wanted access.

"The compromise was getting access to the mid point."

Stack said the decision was not done willy-nilly, and suggested after the two year pilot is complete at the end of this year, that would be the appropriate time to revisit it and make changes if that is the will of this council.