City councillors believes Kelowna should declare a climate crisis

Photo: Jeremy Spurway Concrete buckled during Kelowna's 2021 heat dome.

Should the City of Kelowna declare a climate crisis?

Two city councillors say the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

Councillors Gord Lovegrove and Mohini Singh both spoke up during a conversation around the city's vulnerability to climate change and its climate resilient strategy.

Lovegrove made it be known he will, at a subsequent meeting, bring forth a motion suggesting the city declare a climate crisis.

"Actions speak louder than words, and I think if that is a correct paraphrase...if it makes no difference but actually acknowledges what our constituents have said to us, I am prepared to support councillor Singh's motion if she was prepared to make one," said Lovegrove before issuing the notice of motion himself at the conclusion of Monday's meeting.

Monday's discussion came as the city continues to prepare a new climate resilient strategy to take us through the coming decades.

"From a staff perspective we are bringing forth actions we need to work on, and that is the important part for actually reducing emissions or preparing to adapt," said sustainability co-ordinator Tracy Guidi.

Guidi says projections for the coming decades include hotter temperatures, drier summers, more precipitation during the other three seasons, warmer winters, a longer growing season and a shift in seasons with later fall-like conditions and earlier spring-like conditions.

"By 2070, summers will be significantly hotter. We could experience 30 more days above 30C, and our hottest summer days could be seven degrees warmer," said Guidi.

In bringing up the prospect of declaring a climate crisis, Singh said the issue is top of mind of residents she has spoken with during the election campaign and after she was re-elected.

"During the last election I heard clearly from people in the community that they were concerned about the environmental impact all the developments are having on Kelowna. The fact we need more tree canopy, the fact there are more cars on the road and this seems to be people are concerned about," she said.

"I want to find out what that means in terms of policy, procedure. What does it inhibit us from doing, what is it going to cost?"

Regardless of what council does, city manager Doug Gilchrist says it will be the decision council makes and the budgets that it attaches to specific climate initiatives that will get the job done.

"The declaration is up to you but the good work is what, is going to make the difference and the investments and choices you make while you're at the council table," said Gilchrist.

The Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association declared a climate emergency in 2020 while the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion Kelowna tried, but failed to get the City of Kelowna to do the same a year earlier.