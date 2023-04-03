Downtown Kelowna Association to have final say on summer closure of Bernard Avenue

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

Bernard Avenue will be closed from the Sails up to St. Paul Street during the months of July and August - for now.

The fate of the closure of the 400 and 500 blocks, a bone of contention for some businesses since the Meet Me on Bernard program was first started during the summer 2020, is expected to be determined by the Downtown Kelowna Association at a board meeting Wednesday.

City council did adopt a recommendation made by the DKA and city staff to close the 200 block of Bernard Avenue to vehicle traffic starting on the May long weekend.

Businesses on the 300 to 500 blocks would have the option of extending their sidewalk patios into the parking space in front of their business at the same time with the entire shutdown of those blocks to vehicle traffic to begin as it has the previous three years on July 1.

The street closure, brought in as a way to help restaurants, pubs and coffee shops through COVID-19 restrictions in the summer of 2020, has been a boom for those businesses on the busy 200 and 300 blocks.

But, as council pointed out and DKA executive director Mark Burley reaffirmed, several businesses in the upper two blocks have been less than enamoured with the closure.

"Pretty much since the day it was announced...we've had issues with the 400 and 500 (blocks). We discuss it at the DKA board level and there are concerns about both of those block, particularly the 500 and how we can program it and make it more active," said Burley.

"We do have a vocal group of merchants who have the right to say they don't like it and they don't want it. We also have a more silent majority who say yes, we like it and we want it to happen."

Burley said the recommendation to again close those blocks this year was made because he says they have been operating under what the previous council put forth which was an early closure this year but all four blocks were to be included.

"If we are going to change that, maybe going back to the DKA and the board of directors and saying once and for all, what do you think. Let them discuss and bring it back to the committee.

"That way we can accurately plan because we have been operating under the assumption it is flour blocks and we have to put it together, not withstanding the comments we have against the 400 and 500 blocks."

He added that up until this year, most of the north side of the 400 block was vacant but now it's not with the addition of a restaurant and Anytime Fitness.

Burley says he will again canvass the businesses in those two blocks over the next two days and bring those findings to the board to determine once and for all whether the program is viable.